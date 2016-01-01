Dr. Kelly Reed, PHARMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Reed, PHARMD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Reed, PHARMD is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Reed works at
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4951
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kelly Reed, PHARMD
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093080624
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.