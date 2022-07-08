Kelly Ray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Ray, PA-C
Kelly Ray, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Kelly Ray works at
Locations
DaVita Medical Group - New Mexico (Pain Medicine)2901 Transport St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 262-7724Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Presbyterian Health Plan
I was treated with a professional and kind manner. She diagnosed and treated my condition quickly and efficiently. A thank you to Kelly Ray!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1609182310
Kelly Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Kelly Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Ray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.