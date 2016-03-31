See All Psychologists in Denham Springs, LA
Dr. Kelly Ray, PHD

Medical Psychology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kelly Ray, PHD is a Medical Psychologist in Denham Springs, LA. 

Dr. Ray works at DHMC FAMILY MEDICINE in Denham Springs, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA and Clinton, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center Denham Springs
    30819 LA HIGHWAY 16, Denham Springs, LA 70726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5200
  2. 2
    RKM Primary Care Providers
    641 E Airport Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 683-1320
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Kelly Paulk Ray, PhD, LLC
    7913 Wrenwood Blvd Ste B, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 763-6300
  4. 4
    RKM Primary Care Providers
    11990 Jackson St, Clinton, LA 70722 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 683-1380
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 31, 2016
    She is very compassionate with her patients. I highly recommend her.
    Katie in Baton Rouge, La. — Mar 31, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Kelly Ray, PHD
    About Dr. Kelly Ray, PHD

    Specialties
    • Medical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437159639
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Ray, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.

