Dr. Kelly Rain, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kelly Rain, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from Louisiana State University.

They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1507 Riverview Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 984-0708

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Jan 24, 2020
    Dr Rain has been our psychologist for many years now and always has helpful information for us. Our daughter has autism and at times has behavior that is difficult to deal with. Dr Rain is so compassionate and helpful. We really love her services and her staff.
    Lisa Lewis — Jan 24, 2020
    About Dr. Kelly Rain, PHD

    Clinical Psychology
    English
    1649329079
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida Institute Of Technology School Of Psychology
    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    • Louisiana State University
    • Vanderbilt University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Rain, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

