See All Physical Therapists in New York, NY
Dr. Kelly Picciurro, DPT Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kelly Picciurro, DPT

Physical Therapy
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kelly Picciurro, DPT is a Physical Therapist in New York, NY. They graduated from Rutgers University.

Dr. Picciurro works at Spring Forward Physical Therapy in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spring Forward Physical Therapy
    55 Broadway Ste 201, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 870-5440
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Picciurro?

    Photo: Dr. Kelly Picciurro, DPT
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kelly Picciurro, DPT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Picciurro to family and friends

    Dr. Picciurro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Picciurro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kelly Picciurro, DPT.

    About Dr. Kelly Picciurro, DPT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447775846
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rutgers University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Picciurro, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picciurro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Picciurro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Picciurro works at Spring Forward Physical Therapy in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Picciurro’s profile.

    Dr. Picciurro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picciurro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picciurro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picciurro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kelly Picciurro, DPT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.