Kelly Pastor, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Pastor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Pastor, PA
Overview
Kelly Pastor, PA is a Physician Assistant in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Kelly Pastor works at
Locations
-
1
Burlington OBGYN Associates Inc101 Cambridge St Ste 160, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 272-4667Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Massachusetts Group Insurance Commission (GIC)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Pastor?
Caring and really knowledgeable. I saw her through my first healthy pregnancy and my recent miscarriage. She handled both amazingly well
About Kelly Pastor, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1942641816
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University
- National Polytechnic Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Pastor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Pastor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Pastor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Pastor works at
3 patients have reviewed Kelly Pastor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Pastor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Pastor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Pastor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.