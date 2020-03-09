Overview

Kelly Pastor, PA is a Physician Assistant in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Kelly Pastor works at Burlington OBGYN Associates in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.