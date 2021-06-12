Kelly Pasch, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Pasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Pasch, NP
Overview
Kelly Pasch, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI.
Kelly Pasch works at
Locations
-
1
Bronson Primary Care Partners - Texas Corners8088 Vineyard Pkwy, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Directions (269) 286-7090Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Bronson Primary Care Partners - East Centre Ave.2700 E Centre Ave, Portage, MI 49002 Directions (269) 286-7050Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Pasch?
Kind, understanding, knowledgeable. Really listens and brings a very positive energy. I am normally anxious to see my providers but I felt very comfortable with Kelly.
About Kelly Pasch, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1245782804
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Pasch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Pasch accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Pasch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Pasch works at
2 patients have reviewed Kelly Pasch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Pasch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Pasch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Pasch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.