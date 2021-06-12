See All Family Doctors in Kalamazoo, MI
Kelly Pasch, NP

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kelly Pasch, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. 

Kelly Pasch works at Bronson Primary Care Partners - Texas Corners in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Portage, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bronson Primary Care Partners - Texas Corners
    8088 Vineyard Pkwy, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 286-7090
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Bronson Primary Care Partners - East Centre Ave.
    2700 E Centre Ave, Portage, MI 49002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 286-7050
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kelly Pasch, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245782804
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Pasch, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Pasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Pasch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Pasch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Kelly Pasch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Pasch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Pasch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Pasch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

