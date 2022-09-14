See All Counselors in Londonderry, NH
Kelly Parsons, MA Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Kelly Parsons, MA

Counseling
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kelly Parsons, MA is a Counselor in Londonderry, NH. They completed their residency with The Mental Heath Center Of Greater Manchester

Kelly Parsons works at Choices Counseling of Londonderry, LLC in Londonderry, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Choices Counseling of Londonderry LLC
    80 Nashua Rd Ste B2, Londonderry, NH 03053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 818-8926

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Imago Relationship Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelly Parsons?

    Sep 14, 2022
    Kelly is incredible and her attention to details was amazing. She truly helped me understand why i felt the way i feel and had a great way of understanding my mindset. She truly changed my life. HIGHLY recommend her!!
    JL — Sep 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kelly Parsons, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Kelly Parsons, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelly Parsons to family and friends

    Kelly Parsons' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelly Parsons

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelly Parsons, MA.

    About Kelly Parsons, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063518736
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Mental Heath Center Of Greater Manchester
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Parsons, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Parsons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Parsons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Parsons works at Choices Counseling of Londonderry, LLC in Londonderry, NH. View the full address on Kelly Parsons’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Kelly Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Parsons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Parsons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Parsons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kelly Parsons, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.