Kelly Parsons, MA
Overview
Kelly Parsons, MA is a Counselor in Londonderry, NH. They completed their residency with The Mental Heath Center Of Greater Manchester
Locations
Choices Counseling of Londonderry LLC80 Nashua Rd Ste B2, Londonderry, NH 03053 Directions (603) 818-8926
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kelly is incredible and her attention to details was amazing. She truly helped me understand why i felt the way i feel and had a great way of understanding my mindset. She truly changed my life. HIGHLY recommend her!!
About Kelly Parsons, MA
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Mental Heath Center Of Greater Manchester
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Parsons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Parsons accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Kelly Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Parsons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Parsons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Parsons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.