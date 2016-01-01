See All Physicians Assistants in Naperville, IL
Kelly Owens, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kelly Owens, PA is a Physician Assistant in Naperville, IL. 

Kelly Owens works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health and Care - Otolaryngology (ENT)
    1247 Rickert Dr Ste 200, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 420-2323
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kelly Owens, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386768992
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Illinois State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Owens, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Owens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Owens works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Kelly Owens’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kelly Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

