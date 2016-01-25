Dr. Olmstead has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Olmstead, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Olmstead, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Olmstead works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Health Consultants11211 Taylor Draper Ln Ste 202, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 343-8850
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olmstead?
Dr. Olmstead was my counselor 25 or more years ago. He was a very good therapist. The only thing I would not do is take his recommendations as to other counselors--he sent me to a female counselor who engaged in what I now know is therapeutic abuse. That's my only criticism of Dr. Olmstead. He is one of the best therapists I've ever been to.
About Dr. Kelly Olmstead, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1588769616
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olmstead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olmstead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olmstead works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Olmstead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olmstead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olmstead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olmstead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.