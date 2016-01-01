Kelly Newby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Newby
Kelly Newby is a Clinical Psychologist in Rochester, NY.
Kelly Newby works at
Locations
Kelly Newby Psy.d. Pllc2450 W Ridge Rd Ste 303, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 448-0936
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Kelly Newby
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144494485
Kelly Newby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Newby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kelly Newby. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Newby.
