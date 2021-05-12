See All Family Doctors in Slidell, LA
Kelly Nastasi, NP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelly Nastasi, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. 

Kelly Nastasi works at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smh Physicians Network
    901 Gause Blvd Ste 100, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 280-8970
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 12, 2021
    Very personable. Easy to talk to. very thorough assessment.
    About Kelly Nastasi, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912475773
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Nastasi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Nastasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Nastasi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Nastasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Nastasi works at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Kelly Nastasi’s profile.

    Kelly Nastasi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Nastasi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Nastasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Nastasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

