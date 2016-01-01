See All Physicians Assistants in Frederick, MD
Kelly Murray, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelly Murray, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Lock Haven University.

Kelly Murray works at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital For Children in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chronic Pain Treatment Centers
    915 Toll House Ave Ste 103, Frederick, MD 21701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 624-5390

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Addiction Treatment
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Addiction Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon

About Kelly Murray, PA-C

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • 1861867459
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Lock Haven University
Undergraduate School
  • Kaplan Unversity
