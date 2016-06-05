See All Counselors in Land O Lakes, FL
Kelly Mulroy, LMHC

Counseling
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kelly Mulroy, LMHC is a Counselor in Land O Lakes, FL. 

Kelly Mulroy works at Gehle Psychological Solutions, LLC in Land O Lakes, FL with other offices in Safety Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Land O Lakes
    3632 Land O Lakes Blvd Ste 106, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 (813) 513-9228
    Safety Harbor
    685 Main St Ste C, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 (727) 222-5682

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Narrative Therapy Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
School Refusal Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 05, 2016
    The doctor is very efficient in addressing the problem and suggesting the solutions. He helped me with anxiety issues, gave practical advice how to overcome multiple phobias and stressful situations. I liked his manner of communication. He is friendly and respectful but at the same time shows some firmness in making you understand your problem and suggesting solutions. He will guide you but you have to work on it yourself. I will not hesitate to get his help again when needed.
    E.W. in Tampa, FL — Jun 05, 2016
    About Kelly Mulroy, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154521151
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Crisis Center Of Tampa Bay
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Wisconsin, Whitewater
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Mulroy, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Mulroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Mulroy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Mulroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Kelly Mulroy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Mulroy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Mulroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Mulroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
