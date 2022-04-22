See All Physicians Assistants in West Palm Beach, FL
Kelly Morgado, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (16)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Kelly Morgado, PA is a Physician Assistant in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Kelly Morgado works at TFPS SMMC 901 Village BLVD, Ste 702 in West Palm Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute
    901 Village Blvd Ste 702, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 882-6214
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 22, 2022
    I've been going to another doctor in Stuart, FL. A family member told me to see Dr. Robinson. I had an appointment with his APRN, Kelly Morgado. She spent almost 2 hours looking over my MRI, giving me a physical examination, and telling me the outcome. She was beyond perfect. I learned more about my lower back than any other doctor had spent the time to explain my situation. I would definitely recommend her and look forward to the next time I see her.
    Louis Cipriano — Apr 22, 2022
    Photo: Kelly Morgado, PA
    About Kelly Morgado, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992715072
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Morgado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Morgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Morgado works at TFPS SMMC 901 Village BLVD, Ste 702 in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Kelly Morgado’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Kelly Morgado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Morgado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Morgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Morgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

