Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelly Montoya, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado Anschutz and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Kelly Montoya works at Advanced Internal Medicine in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Internal Medicine
    4500 E 9th Ave Ste 540, Denver, CO 80220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rose Medical Center
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 11, 2020
    I was referred to NP Kelly Montoya as I desired to change GP's. This was my initial visit and I felt she was excellent. In addition to a full physical exam she also explained blood work panel in detail and steps to rectify some minor issues that showed up. I felt she was patient, compassionate and detail oriented. In addition definitely oriented towards preventative versus reactive i.e. referring for other screenings due to age. Highly recommended.
    Joseph — Dec 11, 2020
    About Kelly Montoya, NP

    Specialties
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1396105433
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Colorado Anschutz
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Montoya, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Montoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Montoya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Montoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Montoya works at Advanced Internal Medicine in Denver, CO. View the full address on Kelly Montoya’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kelly Montoya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Montoya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Montoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Montoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

