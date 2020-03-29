See All Physicians Assistants in Washington, DC
Kelly Mitzen, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Kelly Mitzen, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kelly Mitzen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Washington, DC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Caroline Glick, PA-C
Caroline Glick, PA-C
8 (13)
View Profile
Leah Waller, PA-C
Leah Waller, PA-C
10 (15)
View Profile
Ellie Miraliakbari, PA-C
Ellie Miraliakbari, PA-C
10 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dilorenzo Tricare Health # 580, Washington, DC 20310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 692-8950

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Kelly Mitzen?

Mar 29, 2020
This is my 13th year since you diagnosed me with CSF leak March 2007. I had the surgery at Balboa in July 2007 and Dr. Wayne Gluf was the neurologist . You are in my prayers daily. Thank you. I hope some day you will come back to USMCSD.
Virginia C.Sanchez — Mar 29, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kelly Mitzen, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Kelly Mitzen, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kelly Mitzen to family and friends

Kelly Mitzen's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kelly Mitzen

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelly Mitzen, PA-C.

About Kelly Mitzen, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073584777
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kelly Mitzen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kelly Mitzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Kelly Mitzen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Mitzen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Mitzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Mitzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kelly Mitzen, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.