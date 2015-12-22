Kelly McBee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly McBee, PA-C
Overview
Kelly McBee, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Morgantown, WV.
Kelly McBee works at
Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-6900
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
By far the best physican I've had in 25 years.
About Kelly McBee, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1942344049
Frequently Asked Questions

2 patients have reviewed Kelly McBee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly McBee.
