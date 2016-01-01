See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Salem, VA
Kelly Link, NP

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kelly Link, NP is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Salem, VA. 

Kelly Link works at LewisGale Physicians - Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    LewisGale Physicians - Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine
    1802 Braeburn Dr Bldg B Fl 1, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 405-8766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Kelly Link, NP

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942632344
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Primary Care
