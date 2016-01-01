Kelly Ledermann, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Ledermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Ledermann, NP
Kelly Ledermann, NP is a nurse practitioner in Garden City, NY. She currently practices at All Island Dermatology.
Garden city54 NEW HYDE PARK RD, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 488-1313
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1942362215
Kelly Ledermann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Ledermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Kelly Ledermann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Ledermann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Ledermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Ledermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.