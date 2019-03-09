Kelly Lapa, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Lapa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Lapa, CRNP
Overview
Kelly Lapa, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA.
Locations
Abington Plaza Medical Associates1235 Old York Rd Ste 113, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Abington Plaza Medical Associates1380 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Kelly is amazing! She is thorough, competent and compassionate. She always treats me with the utmost respect and never makes me feel like my issues are insignificant. Kelly takes her time with me always answers my questions. I refuse to see anyone else but Kelly; I trust her with my life!
About Kelly Lapa, CRNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
Kelly Lapa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kelly Lapa using Healthline FindCare.
Kelly Lapa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
450 patients have reviewed Kelly Lapa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Lapa.
