Kelly Lapa, CRNP

Internal Medicine
4.5 (450)
Accepting new patients
Kelly Lapa, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. 

Kelly Lapa works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA with other offices in Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Abington Plaza Medical Associates
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 113, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Abington Plaza Medical Associates
    1380 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

4.7
Based on 450 ratings
5 Star
(384)
4 Star
(32)
3 Star
(17)
2 Star
(8)
1 Star
(9)
Mar 09, 2019
Kelly is amazing! She is thorough, competent and compassionate. She always treats me with the utmost respect and never makes me feel like my issues are insignificant. Kelly takes her time with me always answers my questions. I refuse to see anyone else but Kelly; I trust her with my life!
  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • 1073519187
Kelly Lapa, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Lapa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kelly Lapa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kelly Lapa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

450 patients have reviewed Kelly Lapa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Lapa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Lapa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Lapa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

