Overview

Kelly Knickerbocker, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER.



Kelly Knickerbocker works at LAKE WASHINGTON CLINIC in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.