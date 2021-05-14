Kelly Knickerbocker, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Knickerbocker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Knickerbocker, MSN
Kelly Knickerbocker, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER.
Lake Washington Clinic11411 NE 124th St Ste 190, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (281) 650-4154
The Evergreen Clinic Integrative Behavioral Health, Kirkland, WA13128 Totem Lake Blvd NE Ste 206, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 821-1810
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Everything happens for a reason, at least I’d like to think of it that way. I’m reminded of this when I think about how I ended up on Kelly's schedule, by chance or perhaps luck. Kelly carefully listens and thoughtfully responds. She makes me feel supported & heard and helps me achieve self-reflection and growth to be the best version of myself. And get this, that wasn’t even why I initially sought out therapy, it was a life reward I didn’t know I needed. Kelly individualizes her care plan and uses unparalleled experience to help me achieve my goals. I know Kelly is one of my biggest supporters and I feel so lucky to have her. I’ve had weekly visits for 5 months. Just recently, when I go to sleep, I have this wave of positive emotion. It makes me feel like I’m exactly where I need to be in life. I can’t help but to credit Kelly for helping me get there because self-love and gratitude is a newish feeling for me. I'm thankful for accidentally ending up on her schedule. 11/10 recommend.
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 11 years of experience
- English
- THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Kelly Knickerbocker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Knickerbocker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Knickerbocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Kelly Knickerbocker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Knickerbocker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Knickerbocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Knickerbocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.