Kelly Kearns, PSY
Kelly Kearns, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in West Orange, NJ.
Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation1199 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-3600
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Kearns saw me as a Post Concussion patient and Neurologist downplayed my injury. I have short term memory loss and balance disorders and tinuittis with hearing loss among other symptoms Thank you for helping me. Dr Kearns tested me and verified the symptoms I was in denial to face as a handicap. I am not the same as before the accident and I never will be Concussions are recognized now as devastating life changing injuries and Dr Kearns has an empathy and professional knowledge.
About Kelly Kearns, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1568775211
Kelly Kearns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Kearns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kelly Kearns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Kearns.
