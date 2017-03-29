See All Neuropsychologists in West Orange, NJ
Kelly Kearns, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Kelly Kearns, PSY

Neuropsychology
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kelly Kearns, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in West Orange, NJ. 

Kelly Kearns works at Steven C. Kirshblum, M.D. in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation
    1199 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 731-3600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelly Kearns?

    Mar 29, 2017
    Dr Kearns saw me as a Post Concussion patient and Neurologist downplayed my injury. I have short term memory loss and balance disorders and tinuittis with hearing loss among other symptoms Thank you for helping me. Dr Kearns tested me and verified the symptoms I was in denial to face as a handicap. I am not the same as before the accident and I never will be Concussions are recognized now as devastating life changing injuries and Dr Kearns has an empathy and professional knowledge.
    nj — Mar 29, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kelly Kearns, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Kelly Kearns, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelly Kearns to family and friends

    Kelly Kearns' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelly Kearns

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelly Kearns, PSY.

    About Kelly Kearns, PSY

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568775211
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Kearns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Kearns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Kearns works at Steven C. Kirshblum, M.D. in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Kelly Kearns’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Kelly Kearns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Kearns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Kearns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Kearns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kelly Kearns, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.