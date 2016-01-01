Kelly Kaye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Kaye, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelly Kaye, LMHC is a Counselor in Melbourne, FL.
Kelly Kaye works at
Locations
-
1
Robyn Tapley Psyd PA6767 N Wickham Rd Ste 306, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 751-1925
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Kaye?
About Kelly Kaye, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1689740524
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Kaye accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Kaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Kaye works at
2 patients have reviewed Kelly Kaye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Kaye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Kaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Kaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.