Kelly Johnson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelly Johnson, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, MN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 400 E 3rd St Ste 157, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-3925
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my neurologist science I was in 6th grade. I love her. She is very accommodating. She always made sure that my treatment was working.
About Kelly Johnson, APRN
- Neurology
- English
- 1114157625
