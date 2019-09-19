See All Neurologists in Duluth, MN
Kelly Johnson, APRN

Neurology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Kelly Johnson, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    400 E 3rd St Ste 157, Duluth, MN 55805 (218) 786-3925

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Sep 19, 2019
    She has been my neurologist science I was in 6th grade. I love her. She is very accommodating. She always made sure that my treatment was working.
    — Sep 19, 2019
    Neurology
    English
    1114157625
