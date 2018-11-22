Kelly Jernigan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Jernigan, PA-C
Overview
Kelly Jernigan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5717 Pacific Center Blvd Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 859-1188
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Jernigan?
I love her! So helpful and gives you the information you need to hear! My experience with curology alll the better!
About Kelly Jernigan, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1417290917
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Jernigan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Jernigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Kelly Jernigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Jernigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Jernigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Jernigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.