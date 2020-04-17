See All Nurse Practitioners in Pismo Beach, CA
Kelly Jenei, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (19)
Overview

Kelly Jenei, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Pismo Beach, CA. 

Kelly Jenei works at Pismo Beach Pediatrics in Pismo Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pismo Beach Pediatric Center
    Pismo Beach Pediatric Center
2 James Way Ste 209, Pismo Beach, CA 93449
(805) 773-7440
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kelly Jenei, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386992048
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Jenei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Jenei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Jenei works at Pismo Beach Pediatrics in Pismo Beach, CA. View the full address on Kelly Jenei’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Kelly Jenei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Jenei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Jenei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Jenei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

