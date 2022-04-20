See All Hematologists in Silverdale, WA
Hematology & Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Kelly Hein, ARNP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. 

Kelly Hein works at Practice in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    St. Michael Cancer Center
    1900 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Apr 20, 2022
I have an upcoming appointment. However, I am pleased with the past appointments.
Dora Shardellman — Apr 20, 2022
About Kelly Hein, ARNP

Specialties
  • Hematology & Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1366086142
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

