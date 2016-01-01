See All Physicians Assistants in Dickinson, ND
Overview

Kelly Glick is a Physician Assistant in Dickinson, ND. 

Kelly Glick works at St Joseph's Hospital and Health Center in Dickinson, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson
    2500 Fairway St, Dickinson, ND 58601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (701) 456-4000
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

About Kelly Glick

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1578817466
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

