Kelly Gardiner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Gardiner
Offers telehealth
Kelly Gardiner is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI.
Kelly Gardiner works at
Park Medical Centers12871 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48215 Directions (313) 821-3900
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Kelly. She got me off of the safe routine prescriptions, and worked with me to find the right combination. Dr. Kelly took me off of unnecessary medications. She was perceptive, professional, empathetic, and kind. She ordered tests to ensure I received proper treatment. The psychiatrists I had before her do not compare at all. I would gladly see her again if I could.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447294970
Kelly Gardiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kelly Gardiner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Gardiner.
