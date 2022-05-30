Kelly Freund has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Freund, LMHC
Overview
Kelly Freund, LMHC is a Counselor in Palm Bay, FL.
Kelly Freund works at
Locations
Employee and Family Assistance Consultants LLC1501 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE Ste 200, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 723-8823
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous therapist, I highly recommend.
About Kelly Freund, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1710917786
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Freund accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Freund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Freund works at
12 patients have reviewed Kelly Freund. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Freund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Freund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Freund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.