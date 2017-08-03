See All Nurse Practitioners in Denton, TX
Kelly Fox, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kelly Fox, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denton, TX. 

Kelly Fox works at Family Care Center in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Care Center
    1214 Primrose Ln, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 566-1444
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 03, 2017
    Kelly Fox is one of the finest health care providers that I have ever had the pleasure of working with, in my personal battle with Hashimoto's thyroiditis. She is professional, extremely skilled and knowledgeable, providing a level of personal healthcare that meets or even exceeds that I have experienced from maybe one doctor in my entire life and long battle with Hashi's. I highly recommend to EVERYONE a visit with Kelly, there is no one better out there. Thank you Kelly!!!!!
    Jeff in Plano, TX — Aug 03, 2017
    Kelly Fox, FNP
    About Kelly Fox, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225214505
