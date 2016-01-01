Kelly Flugaur accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Flugaur, NP
Overview
Kelly Flugaur, NP is a Hematology Specialist in Franklin, WI.
Kelly Flugaur works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Sf Reiman Cancer Care7410 W Rawson Ave, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 427-2360
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Flugaur?
About Kelly Flugaur, NP
- Hematology
- English
- 1215121595
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Flugaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Flugaur works at
Kelly Flugaur has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Flugaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Flugaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Flugaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.