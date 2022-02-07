Kelly Fink, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Fink, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelly Fink, RN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Kelly Fink works at
Locations
Las Vegas Medical Group LLC6850 N Durango Dr Ste 208, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 835-9870
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was Kelly's patient for about a year when I moved back to Vegas for TX. She was the best doctor and friend I could have ever asked for. I have an extremely rare medical condition and she did everything she could for me even though there wasn't much that even specialists could do. If I still lived in Las Vegas I would still have her as my doctor and trust me when I say this I would have followed her anywhere... if you are luck enough to have her as your doctor don't take her for granted!
About Kelly Fink, RN
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Fink has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Fink accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Kelly Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Fink.
