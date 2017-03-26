Kelly Fields, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Fields, APRN
Overview
Kelly Fields, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE.
Locations
-
1
Surgical Care, PC2221 S 17th St, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 476-6626Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Bryan West Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Best Nurse Practitioner ever. Extremely knowledgeable & kind. Patient centered & family focused. I cant express enough how supportive, yet how well she knows her Medical Field.
About Kelly Fields, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306828181
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska
