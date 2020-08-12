See All Nurse Practitioners in Jackson, MS
Kelly Engelmann, CFNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kelly Engelmann, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS. They graduated from University Of Southern Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1855 Lakeland Dr Ste M20, Jackson, MS 39216 (601) 364-1132

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health River Oaks

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Gland Diseases
Digestive Disorders
Fatigue
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Digestive Disorders
Fatigue

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 12, 2020
    Working with Kelly has changed my life! I used to spend all day exhausted then not be able to sleep at night, now I feel awesome, I've lost over 20lbs, I wake up with the sunrise, and I am helping others get healthy! The education Kelly provided will impact my life forever.
    — Aug 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kelly Engelmann, CFNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710096656
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Anti-Aging Medicine (A4m)
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern Mississippi
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UMC
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Engelmann, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Engelmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Engelmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Engelmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Kelly Engelmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Engelmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Engelmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Engelmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

