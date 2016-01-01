Kelly Elam accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Elam, NP
Overview
Kelly Elam, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Kelly Elam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 227-4000
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Elam?
About Kelly Elam, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679011407
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Elam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Elam works at
Kelly Elam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Elam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Elam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Elam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.