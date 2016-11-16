See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Saint Louis, MO
Kelly Edwards, FNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kelly Edwards, FNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri - St. Louis and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Kelly Edwards works at BJC Medical Group at the Highlands in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group at the Highlands
    1110 Highlands Plaza Dr E Ste 280, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 286-2620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Kelly Edwards, FNP

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285880724
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Missouri - St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions

Kelly Edwards, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kelly Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kelly Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kelly Edwards works at BJC Medical Group at the Highlands in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Kelly Edwards’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Kelly Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Edwards.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

