Kelly Daytonbelle, LPC

Counseling
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kelly Daytonbelle, LPC is a Counselor in Flowery Branch, GA. 

Kelly Daytonbelle works at In Touch Counseling in Flowery Branch, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    In Touch Counseling
    5203 Atlanta Hwy, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 697-9079

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depression
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Kelly Daytonbelle, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215085733
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Daytonbelle, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Daytonbelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Daytonbelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Daytonbelle works at In Touch Counseling in Flowery Branch, GA. View the full address on Kelly Daytonbelle’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kelly Daytonbelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Daytonbelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Daytonbelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Daytonbelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

