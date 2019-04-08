Kelly Daytonbelle, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Daytonbelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Daytonbelle, LPC
Overview
Kelly Daytonbelle, LPC is a Counselor in Flowery Branch, GA.
Locations
In Touch Counseling5203 Atlanta Hwy, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 Directions (404) 697-9079
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kelly is great, very understanding and helpful, would recommend to friends and family!!
About Kelly Daytonbelle, LPC
- Counseling
- English
