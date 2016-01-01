Kelly David, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly David, LMHC
Overview
Kelly David, LMHC is a Psychologist in Panama City Beach, FL.
Kelly David works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kelly David, LMHC7108 Quail Hollow Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32408 Directions (850) 740-8082Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly David?
About Kelly David, LMHC
- Psychology
- English
- 1851376644
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly David has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly David accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly David works at
2 patients have reviewed Kelly David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly David.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.