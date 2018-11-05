Kelly Cynkar, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Cynkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Cynkar, ARNP
Overview
Kelly Cynkar, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Gainesville, FL.
Kelly Cynkar works at
Locations
Comprehensive Women's Health724 NW 43RD ST, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 332-7222Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have extreme anxiety and when I go in for my annual, she is always so supportive and makes me so comfortable. I always have questions and she answers everything. If I call for something I usually get called back the next day. I wouldn’t want to see anyone else.
About Kelly Cynkar, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174714026
Kelly Cynkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Cynkar accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Cynkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kelly Cynkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Cynkar.
