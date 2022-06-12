See All Nurse Practitioners in Tyler, TX
Kelly Cox, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelly Cox, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tyler, TX. 

Kelly Cox works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler, TX with other offices in Lindale, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Tyler Internal Medicine Associates
    1910 Roseland Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (902) 533-0644
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    ETMC First Physicians
    2410 S Main St, Lindale, TX 75771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 881-0460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Asthma
High Cholesterol
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • CorVel
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jun 12, 2022
    I had real concerns, that physicians in the past did not address. He immediately, ordered the correct labs and ultrasound (Im a nurse). We are currently addressing the issues. He will answer all your questions, and give great tips to improve your health if you desire. Im confident he will assist me in reaching my health goals! I felt very at ease. I highly recommend this very skilled health care professional.
    Cathy Culpepper — Jun 12, 2022
    About Kelly Cox, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1356489264
    • Texas Tech University
