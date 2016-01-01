Kelly Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Cooper, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelly Cooper, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Kelly Cooper works at
Locations
University of Louisville Physicians401 E Chestnut St Unit 310, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-4600
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
About Kelly Cooper, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316468820
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.