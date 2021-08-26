Dr. Kelly Comerford, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comerford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Comerford, DC
Overview
Dr. Kelly Comerford, DC is a Chiropractor in Schenectady, NY.
Locations
Comerford Chiropractic3403 CARMAN RD, Schenectady, NY 12303 Directions (518) 356-9835
Tpb Medical Services PC2727 Hamburg St, Schenectady, NY 12303 Directions (518) 356-9835
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kelly could not have been better. I have been going to her for over 25 years and she never fails to help me.
About Dr. Kelly Comerford, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1508862228
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comerford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comerford accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comerford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Comerford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comerford.
