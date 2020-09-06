See All Counselors in State College, PA
Overview

Kelly Chismar, NCC is a Counselor in State College, PA. 

Kelly Chismar works at Chatt Therapy in State College, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chatt Therapy
    315 S Allen St Ste 326, State College, PA 16801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 531-5659
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 06, 2020
    The previous review is exactly right: Kelly is incredibly empathetic, caring, and wise. She is perceptive and makes you feel truly seen and understood. She strikes a great therapeutic balance between listening and gently challenging you. I saw firsthand how she thrives in both trauma therapy and play therapy for adults and kids.
    — Sep 06, 2020
    About Kelly Chismar, NCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740706613
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Chismar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Chismar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Chismar works at Chatt Therapy in State College, PA. View the full address on Kelly Chismar’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kelly Chismar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Chismar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Chismar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Chismar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

