Kelly Chismar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Chismar, NCC
Overview
Kelly Chismar, NCC is a Counselor in State College, PA.
Locations
Chatt Therapy315 S Allen St Ste 326, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 531-5659
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The previous review is exactly right: Kelly is incredibly empathetic, caring, and wise. She is perceptive and makes you feel truly seen and understood. She strikes a great therapeutic balance between listening and gently challenging you. I saw firsthand how she thrives in both trauma therapy and play therapy for adults and kids.
About Kelly Chismar, NCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1740706613
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Kelly Chismar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Chismar.
