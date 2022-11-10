See All Family Doctors in Camarillo, CA
Kelly Calkins, PA

Family Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelly Calkins, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. 

Kelly Calkins works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group
    64 E Daily Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 384-8071
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 10, 2022

About Kelly Calkins, PA

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1689823718
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kelly Calkins, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Calkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kelly Calkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Kelly Calkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kelly Calkins works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. View the full address on Kelly Calkins’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Kelly Calkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Calkins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Calkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Calkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

