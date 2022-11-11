Kelly Bradley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Bradley, MFT
Overview
Kelly Bradley, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Brentwood, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 815 1st St, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 584-5920
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Bradley?
She had been my therapist since i was seven years old... Just so thankful for her and all she had done for me
About Kelly Bradley, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1528206752
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Bradley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Bradley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.