Kelly Blake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Blake, PA-C
Overview
Kelly Blake, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Allentown, PA.
Locations
- 1 410 N Krocks Rd, Allentown, PA 18106 Directions (888) 982-8594
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent PA. Highly recommend her.
About Kelly Blake, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1942487673
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Blake accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kelly Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Blake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Blake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Blake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.