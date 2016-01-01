Dr. Blair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Blair, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Blair, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jackson, TN.
Dr. Blair works at
Locations
Semmes Murphey Clinic700 W Forest Ave Ste 200, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-9490
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kelly Blair, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blair accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Blair works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.