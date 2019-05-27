Kelly Bell, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Bell, LMFT
Overview
Kelly Bell, LMFT is a Counselor in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Kelly Bell works at
Locations
Kelly Bell793 Higuera St Ste 8, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 904-6210
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kelly Bell is an AMAZING counselor. She has helped me through very tough times. I can’t recommend or thank her enough!
About Kelly Bell, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- California Polytechnic State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Bell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Bell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Bell works at
5 patients have reviewed Kelly Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Bell.
